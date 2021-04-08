Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,583 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of SRDX opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of 704.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.