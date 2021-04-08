Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,185 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,148 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,430. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $316.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

