Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.12. Approximately 18,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,043,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

