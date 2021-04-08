Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -569.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

