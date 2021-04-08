Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.63. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 213,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

