Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

