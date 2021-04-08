Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 13914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

