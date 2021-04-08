Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.06.

LUN stock opened at C$13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

