Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $142,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

