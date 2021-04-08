Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,548. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

