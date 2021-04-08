Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $71.92. Approximately 6,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 109,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

