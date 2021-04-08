Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 324,157 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $698.05 million, a PE ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

