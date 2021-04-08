Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,596. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

