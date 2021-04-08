Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.87. 82,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

