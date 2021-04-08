Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 194,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,351. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

