Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evergy through the new Sustainability Transformation Plan — will make long-term investments to strengthen its transmission and distribution infrastructure, add renewable assets and implement cost-savings measures in the next five years. Its strategy to expand operations through collaborations and partnerships will strengthen its position in the transmission market in the long run. The share buyback program completion positively impacted earnings. However, Evergy’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Any delay in the completion of the ongoing projects can lower the expected gains from the same amid lower demand owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite maintenance, unplanned outages in transmission and distribution assets could impact the business and profitability.”

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Evergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.