Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 34,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.