Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €29.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.54 ($34.75).

EVK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €30.33 ($35.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,476 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.03.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

