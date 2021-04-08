Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.20 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 295,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.