EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. EXFO has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFO. TD Securities lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

