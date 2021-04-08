EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

