EXFO’s (EXFO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

EXFO stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

