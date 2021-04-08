ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $651.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

