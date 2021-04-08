ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $332,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,094 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TGNA opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

