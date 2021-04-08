ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $337,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.