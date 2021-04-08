ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $322,000 Investment in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 305,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.