ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $343,000 Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 348,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 346,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $3,972,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

