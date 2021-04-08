ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GAN by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAN by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.