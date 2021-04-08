Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. Exponent has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $61,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 134,724 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

