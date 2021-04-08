Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

