Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $83.66

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.66, but opened at $81.29. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 2,735 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,651 shares of company stock worth $30,766,169. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

