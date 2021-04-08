FC Advisory LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 1,398,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.