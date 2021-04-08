FC Advisory LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.94. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average of $172.90. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $190.61.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

