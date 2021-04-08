FC Advisory LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 31,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

