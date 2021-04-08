FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.33. 29,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,310. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

