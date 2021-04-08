FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 7,180,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

