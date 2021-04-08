FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.35

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 46163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FibroGen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

