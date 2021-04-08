First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

