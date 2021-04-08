First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.17

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.17 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 172470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86.

About First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

