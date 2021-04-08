First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.60. 12,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

