First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.11. 66,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $266.40 and a one year high of $408.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

