First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.66. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

