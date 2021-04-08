First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 127,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,770,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

