First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 625 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 753,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $341.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

