First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,542 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

