First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.58 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $218.13. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,616. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

