First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,472,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000.

FMHI stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

