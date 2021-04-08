FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.03

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and traded as high as $33.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

