FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $112,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $281.27 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average of $262.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

