Flux Hits Market Capitalization of $25.87 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Flux has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,918,171 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

